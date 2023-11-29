Driver arrested over 1 year after crash in Scottsdale that killed 92-year-old man

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has been arrested in connection to a crash in Scottsdale that killed a 94-year-old man last year.

The crash happened July 24, 2022, around 10:30 a.m. Scottsdale police say then-21-year-old Jacob Hough was speeding south on Scottsdale Road, north of McDowell Road, when he collided with a vehicle driven by Donald Detzler, who was turning left into the parking lot of Paul’s Ace Hardware. Detzer was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

A United States Postal Service truck was also hit when Hough’s vehicle changed directions from the crash, police say. The driver of the USPS truck was taken to the hospital as a precaution. Police say the speeding and intoxication were factors in the crash. Hough was booked into jail Tuesday on charges of reckless manslaughter and endangerment.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.