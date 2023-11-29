Your Life
Cochise County pursuit ends with two in custody
By 13 News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:49 PM MST|Updated: 7 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A Cochise County pursuit ended with two people arrested.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office says it happened about 2:30 p.m. Sunday, November 26.

CCSO says a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2004 Nissan Titan off Fry Boulevard in Sierra Vista.

A male and female were inside the vehicle. CCSO says the male driver drove took off heading east.

CCSO says a United States Border Patrol Agent laid spikes on the south side of Highway 92 near the intersection of south Healing Way and Highway 92.

As the agent began to pull the spikes across the road, CCSO says the vehicle swerved to avoid them and nearly hit the agent.

Law enforcement continued pursuing the vehicle eastbound toward Bisbee and Naco.

Bisbee Police were advised and were able to set up spikes on the north side of Highway 92 near the intersection of south Wilson Road and Highway 92. Arizona Department of Public Safety set spikes on the south side of Highway 92 near the same intersection.

The vehicle avoided the spikes deployed by Bisbee Police but ran over the ones set up by DPS.

Deputies discovered the vehicle had taken a sudden right turn into the desert and damaged a barbed wire fence but continued to travel cross country south toward the border.

30-year-old Christina Louise Lee Sanders of Sierra Vista was eventually taken into custody and transported to Copper Queen Hospital for medical clearance.

She now faces multiple charges including possession of paraphernalia, failure to appear warrant, and remains in custody on a federal hold.

U.S. Border Patrol Agents eventually found 38-year-old Frank Martin Figueroa of Douglas and took him into custody.

He also faces multiple charges including failure to appear warrant, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony flight, and endangerment and remains on a $35,000 bond.

