Casa Grande police arrest 2 teens for house party shooting that killed 17-year-old girl

Authorities say a house party was being held in a vacant home when an “altercation” broke out between several people at the party.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:24 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Casa Grande Police Department says they have arrested two teenagers accused of a deadly house party shooting that happened over the weekend.

The shooting happened near Pinal Avenue and O’Neil Drive around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. Seventeen-year-old Hailey Stephens was shot in the head and later died at the hospital. Another 17-year-old girl was shot in the arm and is expected to survive. Stephens was a student and cheerleader at Case Grande Union High School.

Hailey Stephens was shot in the head while at a house party early Sunday morning. Police say at least 60 shots were fired Stephens was caught in the crossfire.

On Tuesday, Casa Grande police said they’ve arrested a 16-year-old boy from Casa Grande and a 17-year-old boy from Coolidge. Both suspects were booked into the Pinal County Juvenile Detention Center, and second-degree murder charges will be submitted to the Pinal County Attorney’s Office for review.

The investigation remains active, and detectives continue to interview witnesses and follow up on tips in the case. Police say they are seeking more suspects, and detectives expect to make more arrests soon. Casa Grande police asked the community to share any information they felt was relevant to this investigation.

Police say Hailey Stephens, 17, was shot in the head and later died from her injuries. Another girl, also 17, was shot but is expected to survive her injuries.

“The majority of these tips came from members of our community, who recognize the importance of becoming involved and understand it oftentimes takes their information to assist in complex investigations. Although today’s arrests are a major piece of this investigation, there is still much work to be done and additional suspects to bring to justice. I would ask those with any information do what is right and contact our detectives,” said Casa Grande Police Chief Mark McCrory.

