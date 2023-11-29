Arizona AG’s Office investigating lead-covered cables in state
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced on Wednesday an investigation into the number of lead-covered cables in Arizona. The probe is prompted by reports that the cables are a potential environmental and public health risk, Mayes said.
“Ensuring the health and safety of Arizonans is one of my top priorities,” Mayes said. “This inquiry on lead-covered cables is a critical step in assessing and mitigating any potential environmental or public health-risks to our communities. I expect full cooperation from telecom companies as we work to protect Arizonans from any risks associated with the presence of lead-cables in our state.”
The lead levels in the cables reportedly exceed the Environmental Protection Agency’s safety standards for drinking water and soil. Maye’s office has sent letters to 200 telecommunications companies, including Verizon, AT&T and CenturyLink (Lumen Technologies), asking for information on the number of lead-covered cables they own and where they are installed.
One example the Attorney General’s Office identified is a lead-covered cable traversing the Colorado River from Nevada into Mohave County installed by the Bell Telephone Company, now AT&T, in 1949.
The telecom companies have 30 days to respond to the AG’s letters.
|Telecommunications Companies Operating in Arizona
|800 Response Information Services, LLC
ABS-CBN Telecom North America, Inc.
Access One, Inc.
Access Point, Inc.
ACN Communication Services, LLC
Advantage Telecommunications Corp.
Affinity 4, LifeLine Communications
Affinity Network Inc.
Airespring, Inc.
Airnex Communications, Inc.
Airus, Inc.
Alliance Global Networks, LLC.
America Net, LLC.
American Broadband & Telecommunications Company
American Phone Services, Corp.
ANPI Business d/b/a Voyant Communications
ANPI, LLC
Arizona Telephone Company
AT&T Corp.
AT&T Long Distance
AT&T Mobility
ATC Outdoor DAS, LLC.
AZX Connect LLC
Baldwin County Internet/DSSI Service LLC.
Bandwidth.com CLEC, LLC.
BCE Global - USA
BCM One Inc.
BCN Telecom, Inc.
BetterWorld Telecom
BLU Space
Blue Jay Wireless, LLC
Boldyn Networks LLC
Boomerang Wireless, LLC.
Broadband Dynamics, LLC.
Broadvox-CLEC, LLC.
Broadwing Communications, LLC
Budget PrePay, Inc.
Buehner-Fry, Inc.
Bullseye Telecom, Inc.
Business Discount Plan
Business Network Long Distance, Inc.
Cascade Access, Inc.
CBTS Technology Solutions LLC
CCG, Inc.
Cellular One of North East Arizona
Central Telecom Long Distance, Inc.
CENTURYLINK
CenturyLink Communications, LLC
CenturyLink QC
Cierra Communications
CITIZENS TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY OF THE WHITE MOUNTAINS
CITIZENS UTILITIES RURAL COMPANY INC
Citynet Arizona, LLC.
Clear Rate Communications, Inc.
Clear World Communications Corp.
Comcast Digital Phone
Commnet of Arizona, LLC
Communications Network Billing, Inc.
ComTech21, LLC
Conectado, Inc.
Consolidated Telecom, Inc.
Conterra Ultra Broadband, LLC
Copper Valley Telephone, Inc.
Correct Solutions, LLC
Crexendo Business Solutions, Inc.
Cricket Communications, Inc.
Crown Castle Fiber
Crown Castle Solutions LLC
Crown Correctional Telephone, Inc.
Curatel LLC
Custom Network Solutions, Inc.
Custom Teleconnect, Inc.
Dial World Communications, LLC.
dishNET Wireline LLC
Easton Telecom Services
Ednetics, Inc.
Electric Lightwave LLC
ENA HEALTHCARE SERVICES LLC
Encompass Communications, LLC.
Enhanced Communications Group, LLC
Enhanced Communications Network, Inc.
EnTelegent Solutions, Inc.
ExteNet Systems, LLC.
Fatbeam LLC
First Choice Technology, Inc.
First Communications, LLC
FirstDigital LLC
Frontier Communications ILEC Holdings, LLC.
Frontier Communications of America, Inc.
Fusion Connect, LLC
GC Pivotal, LLC
Gila Local Exchange Carrier
Global Crossing Local Services, Inc.
Global Crossing Telecommunications, Inc.
Global Tel*Link Corporation
GoDaddy.com LLC
Granite Telecommunications, LLC
Grasshopper Group, LLC
GreenFly Networks Inc.
GTT Americas LLC
Hypercube Networks, LLC
iBasis
IC Solutions
IDT America, Corp.
Incontact, Inc.
Integrated Services, Inc.
Inteliquent, Inc.
Intellicall Operator Services, Inc.
IPC Network Services, Inc.
i-wireless, LLC
KDDI America, Inc.
Leap Frog Telecom LLC
Legent Comm LLC
Level 3 Communications, LLC
LINGO
Lingo Communications North, LLC
Long Distance Consolidated Billing Co
Magna5 LLC
MCC Telephony LLC
Mercury Voice and Data, LLC
MetTel
Midvale Telephone Company
Mitel Netsolutions Inc.
Momentum Telecom, Inc.
Mosaic Networx, LLC
Multiline Long Distance, Inc.
Nationwide Long Distance Service, Inc.
NAVAJO COMMUNICATIONS CO., INC
Netwolves Network Services, LLC
Network Communications International Corp.
NetworkIp
New Horizons Communications Corp.
NewPath Networks, LLC.
Nextgen Communications, Inc.
North County Communications Corp.
NOS Communication, Inc.
Onvoy, LLC
Opex Communications, Inc.
Optimum
Pay Tel Communications, Inc.
Peerless Network LLC
Pioneer Telephone
PowerNet Global Communications
Preferred Billing, Inc.
Preferred Long Distance Inc.
Pulse Telecom LLC
Q Link Wireless LLC
Quantumshift Communications, Inc.
RCLEC, Inc.
Red Rock Telecommunications, Inc.
Reliant Communications
Rio Virgin Telephone Company
Sage Telecom Communications, LLC
South Central Communications
South Central Utah Telephone Association Inc.
Southwestern Telephone Company
Spectrotel, Inc.
Stratus Networks, Inc.
Table Top Telephone Company, Inc.
TAG Mobile LLC
Talk America Services, LLC
Talton Communications, Inc.
Telco Experts, LLC.
Telecom One, Inc.
Teleport Communications America, LLC
Telrite Corporation
Telscape Communications
Terracom, Inc.
Threshold Communications, Inc.
Time Warner Cable
Time Warner Cable Informaton Services
Toly Digital Network, Inc.
Touchtone Communications, Inc.
TracFone Wireless, Inc.
Transtelco, Inc.
Transworld Network Corp
Triplet Mountain Communications, Inc.
U.S. Telecom Long Distance, Inc.
Unite Private Networks, LLC
Valley Telephone Cooperative, Inc.
Value Added Communication, Inc.
Velocity, A Managed Services Company, Inc.
Verizon Communications
Vero Fiber Networks, LLC
Vexus
Vodafone US
Voicecom Telecommunications, LLC
Voxbeam Telecommunications Inc.
WANRack, LLC
WDT World Discount Telecommunications Corp.
West Safety Communications, Inc.
Wholesale Carrier Services, Inc.
Wide Voice, LLC
WiMacTel, Inc.
Windstream
Working Assets Funding Services, Inc.
XO Communications Services, LLC
Ymax Communications Corp.
Zayo Group, LLC
Zona Communications
See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.