Arizona AG’s Office investigating lead-covered cables in state

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced on Wednesday an investigation into the number of lead-covered cables in Arizona. The probe is prompted by reports that the cables are a potential environmental and public health risk, Mayes said.

“Ensuring the health and safety of Arizonans is one of my top priorities,” Mayes said. “This inquiry on lead-covered cables is a critical step in assessing and mitigating any potential environmental or public health-risks to our communities. I expect full cooperation from telecom companies as we work to protect Arizonans from any risks associated with the presence of lead-cables in our state.”

The lead levels in the cables reportedly exceed the Environmental Protection Agency’s safety standards for drinking water and soil. Maye’s office has sent letters to 200 telecommunications companies, including Verizon, AT&T and CenturyLink (Lumen Technologies), asking for information on the number of lead-covered cables they own and where they are installed.

One example the Attorney General’s Office identified is a lead-covered cable traversing the Colorado River from Nevada into Mohave County installed by the Bell Telephone Company, now AT&T, in 1949.

The telecom companies have 30 days to respond to the AG’s letters.

