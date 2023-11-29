Your Life
3 people accused of retail theft of over $50K in merchandise, Maricopa County Attorney says

According to Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell, the three suspects stole over $50,000 from Valley stores.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:06 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three people are accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise as the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office continues to crack down on retail thefts across the Valley. According to County Attorney Rachel Mitchell, the three suspects stole over $50,000 from Valley-area stores.

In the first case, officials say 39-year-old Juan Ambriz-Rincon traveled from New Mexico to Arizona for over a year and stole roughly $46,000 of items from home improvement stores across Maricopa County. Ambriz-Rincon would reportedly grab a high-priced item, walk out of the store without paying and then resell the item online. He was indicted on 14 counts of organized retail theft, two counts of trafficking stolen property, two counts of attempting to traffic stolen property and one count of possession of narcotic drugs.

Mitchell’s office also busted two women in a different retail theft scheme. Officials say Sarah Barker and Sierra Monroe stole $6,600 worth of merchandise from several discount clothing stores in the Phoenix area.

“People who come here to commit these types of crimes will be held accountable. This is not another state where the DA (district attorney) is not charging these cases,” Mitchell said. “We will find you, police will arrest you, and we will prosecute you and hold you accountable.”

The theft crackdown is part of the office’s Safe Shopping campaign, which is aimed to help combat organized retail crime. The new system is an extension of Mitchell’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force, previously created in July 2022.

The latest indictments are the latest in previous retail crime busts across the Valley this year. In August, Phoenix police arrested 60 people after a three-day operation fighting retail crime. Last month, a Phoenix man reportedly stole thousands of dollars worth of items from Ulta Beauty and Sephora stores.

