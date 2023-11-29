Your Life
2 Cochise County supervisors indicted for 2022 election interference

Cochise County Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby have been indicted by a state grand jury for interference with an election officer and conspiracy — both felonies.(cochise.az.gov)
By Peter Valencia
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:21 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Arizona Attorney General’s Office has announced that a grand jury has handed down an indictment against two Cochise County supervisors.

The indictment was filed Monday in Maricopa County Superior Court. According to the AG’s office, Peggy Judd and Terry “Tom” Crosby conspired to delay the canvass of votes cast in the county during the November 2022 General Election. Both now face felony offenses of conspiracy and interference with an election officer.

“The repeated attempts to undermine our democracy are unacceptable,” Mayes said. “I took an oath to uphold the rule of law, and my office will continue to enforce Arizona’s elections laws and support our election officials as they carry out the duties and responsibilities of their offices.”

Arizona’s Family previously reported that Cochise County Supervisors Crosby and Judd wanted to hand-count all 12,000 Election Day ballots and the approximately 32,000 early ballots. Still, a Pima County judge ruled against them, adding that they had overstepped their legal authority. Shortly after that, Judd and Crosby still voted against certifying the election, putting the county’s 47,000 votes at risk of not being counted at all. Ultimately, a judge forced the Cochise County Board of Supervisors to meet and certify results.

In January, the county’s election director, Lisa Marra, resigned under claims of a toxic work environment following the election debacle. Several months later, she received a $130,000 settlement from the county. Marra, a 10-year county employee, refused to help with the proposed hand count of ballots as she believed it was an illegal act.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

