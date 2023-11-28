Your Life
Your Thanksgiving leftovers are no longer good in the fridge, USDA says

By WFSB Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:41 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFSB) - Do you still have Thanksgiving leftovers in the fridge?

They are no longer good, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Leftovers can be kept in the refrigerator for three to four days, which means you would have wanted to eat whatever you have left by Monday.

Leftovers can be frozen for three to four months if you put them in there before Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

