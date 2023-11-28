Your Life
On Your Side recovers $800 for Taylor Swift fan who lost money to a ticket scammer

There's no more "Bad Blood" for this Valley mom and Wells Fargo, and she credits it all to On Your Side.
By Susan Campbell
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:09 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Josie is a self-proclaimed Swiftie. Her mom, Debbie Patella, has become one, too. The pair had the best time singing along to all of Taylor Swift’s songs during a stop on the Eras Tour. But the once-in-a-lifetime concert experience almost didn’t happen.

Patella thought she found great tickets on Craigslist. “Very believable,” she said. “The text messages going back and forth, very engaged.” The person who was supposedly selling the seats wanted payment through Zelle. Patella was skeptical and called her bank, Wells Fargo, twice.

“Two different customer service people, and it’s on my call log on my cell phone as well. Seven minutes for one. Nine minutes for the next phone call,” she said. “They, of course, told me that I was completely protected. If you sent the money and you don’t get your product, we will cover you for that, so I though ok, great. I have nothing to lose.”

After Patella sent $800, Wells Fargo flagged the transactions as fraud. Zelle is used like cash, so once the money has been transferred, there’s no way to retrieve it. Still, Patella asked the bank to replace the money she lost because of her phone conversations with bank employees. Her claim was denied.

“I was so frustrated with this. I was so mad. The basics of it,” she said. “It was just hard to believe that they wouldn’t take care of this like that. It just didn’t make any sense.”

“It was a complete runaround until I filed a report with On Your Side,” Patella said. “I got my money back. I got my money back because of you, Susan.” When On Your Side asked Wells Fargo for an update, a spokesperson sent us a brief statement, which read, “Scammers are always looking for ways to take advantage of people, such as exploiting high-visibility events. Awareness and vigilance is key to protect yourself.”

Wells Fargo offered these tips to protect your money:

  • Know and trust the intended recipient: Use Zelle to send money only to people and small businesses you know and trust. It’s an immediate form of payment – just like cash. Once you send a payment, you can’t cancel it.
  • Consider paying with a credit card when making certain purchases, such as event tickets.
  • Don’t be rushed into making a transaction.

It was a tough lesson for Patella, but with her money back in her bank account, she says she can shake it off. “Now I can buy my daughter more Swiftie stuff!” she laughed. “She’s going to be very happy with that.

