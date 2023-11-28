Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Woman facing murder charge, accused of killing husband in Gilbert

Gilbert investigators arrested 51-year-old Ivanka Koleva on Monday, Nov. 27.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:31 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Gilbert woman has been arrested, accused of murdering her husband after his body was found at their home just before the Thanksgiving holiday.

According to Gilbert Police, officers responded to a welfare check on Wednesday, Nov. 22. When they arrived, they found a man, later identified as 49-year-old Stefan Kolev, dead inside. While details surrounding his death and what exactly prompted authorities to the home are limited, detectives say they found enough evidence to link 51-year-old Ivanka Koleva to the crime. Koleva was arrested on Monday on accusations of second-degree murder. No other information has been released.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say
She says the university was not upfront about all students having to take a Christian...
GCU graduate shares experience in nursing program amid allegations against university
AP FILE -- Jaqueline Benitez pushes her cart down an aisle as she shops for groceries at a...
What Arizona stores will be open and closed on Thanksgiving?
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Law enforcement shared new photos of the beloved teen who was brutally attack at a Halloween...
‘Significant progress’ made in Preston Lord homicide investigation, Queen Creek police say

Latest News

Linebacker Jesse Luketa was 30 minutes away from State Farm Stadium when his tire went flat,...
Fans give a lift to an Arizona Cardinals player with a flat tire
Hailey Stephens was a senior at Casa Grande Union High School and dreamed of becoming an ASU...
Casa Grande family mourns teen killed by stray bullet at house party
Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa asked the Phillips family for a ride to State Farm Stadium...
Phoenix family helps Cardinals linebacker get to game after flat tire
Police say 32-year-old Derek Glasscock was speeding over 150 miles per hour before he crashed...
Two dead after car crashes into tree at 150mph in Tempe