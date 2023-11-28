Woman facing murder charge, accused of killing husband in Gilbert

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Gilbert woman has been arrested, accused of murdering her husband after his body was found at their home just before the Thanksgiving holiday.

According to Gilbert Police, officers responded to a welfare check on Wednesday, Nov. 22. When they arrived, they found a man, later identified as 49-year-old Stefan Kolev, dead inside. While details surrounding his death and what exactly prompted authorities to the home are limited, detectives say they found enough evidence to link 51-year-old Ivanka Koleva to the crime. Koleva was arrested on Monday on accusations of second-degree murder. No other information has been released.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.