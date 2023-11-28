White baby rhino is born at Arizona wildlife zoo for the first time in decades

LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Wildlife World Zoo in Litchfield Park is celebrating a new addition this Tuesday morning after a baby white rhinoceros named Masiki was born! The zoo is calling this the most significant birth in its history.

Baby Siki is a huge deal, as this is the first time a white rhino has been born in Arizona in decades. White rhinos are considered a threatened species and Wildlife World Zoo says the animal is going extinct in the wild. Rhinos are often poached because of their horns due to myths that they can help heal diseases and are used as an aphrodisiac for men. The zoo says only about 25,000 white rhinos are left in the wild and that number is decreasing by the day.

The zoo says it took a lot of hard work to get to this point. The team created a rhino conservation plan 10 years ago to save three unrelated orphan female rhinos and acquire one male rhino. It also took a lot of waiting, as the gestational period for a rhino is 16 months.

Masiki was hard to see to make sure she was OK during the ultrasounds because her ears kept getting in the way. This, by the way, was how she got her name. Masiki means ‘ears’ in Swahili. She was born roughly 100 pounds and has gained 10 points a day for the last 20 days.

The zoo is hopeful she is the future of conservation for Rhinos. “This is absolutely the most significant birth we’ve ever had here,” Kristy Hayden, President of Wildlife World Zoo, said. “This little female is the product of a brand-new bloodline here in the United States. And it’s our hope that if these rhinos do go extinct in the wild, that we have enough diversity under human care to sustain the species.”

Right now, she is very much a toddler — falling down and running around. Siki will grow until she is about 3,000 pounds. She is still nursing with her mom, but after that, she will transition to plants. A white rhino’s lifespan is about 40 to 50 years, and it’s the zoo’s hope that Siki will breed in the future to help continue conservation efforts.

