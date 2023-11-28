Want to gift a pet this holiday season? Here’s what you should know

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - ‘Tis the season for gift-giving! You may already have in mind the perfect presents for your loved one. While dogs and cats are popular gifts and make a home much happier, there is much to consider before gifting one.

It’s the holidays, and many people love giving a surprise, but the Arizona Humane Society says a pet should not be one! There are a few reasons why.

Finances are the number one reason people must rehome a pet they were gifted. You may think you’re doing something nice when, unfortunately, it’s just creating a financial burden. According to Forbes, it costs about $3,000 for the first year of owning a dog.

So, what can you do if you still want to give a pet this holiday season? You can get a Humane Society gift card. It allows someone to get a pet on their terms, even if it’s later on when they have more money or are in a better financial situation.

Another option? You can gift a foster dog. It’s a fool-proof, short-term commitment. The pet can meet kids and live in the new space, and the new owner understands the emotional and physical work pets take. If the pet isn’t fit for the family, they return to the shelter. Pets often get rehomed because they aren’t a good fit for kids or other animals already in the home.

“Make sure you aren’t judging a book by its cover. Just because you had a pet growing up that was fantastic with kids, might not mean it will be the same for the same breed. All pets are different. They all have their quirks, they have their different behaviors but that’s where our adoption experts come in. You tell them what you like and what your kids would like. And we know the pets as best as we can,” said Kelsey Dickerson, a spokesperson with the Arizona Humane Society.

What happens if you receive a pet and don’t want or can’t afford one? AHS has options available, from financial services to rehoming options.

