Unsettled weather on the way for Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An unseasonably warm day is ahead for the Valley of the Sun. After a mostly cloudy morning, look for a mix of clouds and sun this afternoon with a high of 78 degrees. That’s 7 degrees above normal for this time of year in Phoenix.

Today will be the last dry and quiet day for the state before the first in a pair of weather disturbances moves into the region. The first storm looks fairly weak for the Valley. Temperatures fall to the mid 70s tomorrow and to the upper 60s on Wednesday. Rain chances are only near 20 percent Wednesday night in the Valley.

The second storm will be a bit stronger, bringing rain chances starting Thursday night and throughout the day on Friday. Some models are still showing this storm staying north of our area, so we’re going to call Friday a possible First Alert Day. We will upgrade to a First Alert Day when showers become more certain.

The pair of storms also brings snow chances to the high country, with unsettled weather and winter driving conditions between Wednesday night and Saturday.

Temperatures drop to the mid 60s in the Valley Friday and to the low 60s Saturday. At this point, the weekend looks dry for Phoenix, and temperatures start to rebound to the mid 60s Sunday and to near 70 degrees to start next week.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.