Toddler to celebrate 1st birthday same day as her parents’ funeral following holiday weekend crash

Jenny Arriaga, 25, and Lezter Juarez, 27, were killed in a crash on I-80 in Lincoln, Nebraska Friday afternoon. (Source: KOLN/GoFundMe)
By John Grinvalds and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:17 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) – A toddler will celebrate her first birthday on Saturday, the same day both her parents will be laid to rest.

Jenny Arriaga, 25, and Lezter Juarez, 27, were killed in a crash on I-80 in Lincoln, Nebraska, Friday afternoon.

“Since we were going westbound and the accident was going eastbound, we didn’t really put the pieces together,” Jenny Arriaga’s sister Karina Arriaga said.

She explained that Lezter Juarez lost control of the vehicle and careened through the median.

The couple’s loved ones are reeling from the news and are helping to raise their two young children, 3-year-old Jasiah and almost 1-year-old Jayliana.

“The kid was a great dad, man,” Lezter Juarez’s oldest brother Robinson Juarez said. “He had a lot left to give.”

Lezter Juarez opened his own barber shop down the street from Jenny Arriaga’s beauty salon, JLuxe Beauty Studio.

“Even though she’s my younger sister, I kind of dream to be just like her,” Karina Arriaga said.

Her best friend, Fallon Wade, said Jenny Arriaga was “dramatic, fun and took up presence wherever she went.”

Robinson Juarez said his younger brother had wanted to be a barber since he was a little kid.

“I was sitting in that chair, and he was messing my hair up and I would just be a little mad afterward, but I wish I could get one more bad haircut from him,” Robinson Juarez said of his late brother.

Lezter Juarez never quite picked out a name for his business, but that didn’t stop him from chasing his dream to become a barber.

“That was one thing about my brother, he didn’t let little things stop him,” Robinson Juarez said.

Wade created a GoFundMe for the couple’s young children and to help the family with funeral costs.

Copyright 2023 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

