Rocky Point visitors face hours-long delays at Arizona border crossing amidst migrant surge

Photo showing border agents guiding several illegal migrants to awaiting busses on the U.S. /...
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:46 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LUKEVILLE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) - Border officials say the ongoing surge of migrants crossing the U.S./Mexico border has forced them to move officers from its Lukeville crossing to help with border enforcement. Arizonans traveling back from the popular Mexican resort town of Rocky Point can expect several hours of delays.

CBP released the following statement on Monday:

