Mom says newborn mistakenly tested positive for ecstasy at Phoenix Children’s Hospital

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Ariel Barriente wants people to know what happened to her when she took her newborn baby to Phoenix Children’s Hospital a couple of weeks ago.

“I felt worthless,” said Barriente. “I felt like a bad mom. I was starting to second guess myself on how I parent. What did I do wrong?” The distraught Phoenix mom claims her newborn baby girl accidentally fell off a bed on Nov. 14, and she rushed the child to the hospital to get checked out.

The newborn was O.K., then the mom says a doctor came in and told her the baby’s urine tested positive for the drug ecstasy. “There’s no way, no way that’s possible,” said Barriente. “None of it made any sense. I was so confused. Was it the wrong urine? Did you walk into the wrong room and give me wrong news? I was then scared because then I knew that it was going to be a whole different ball game now that they’re saying my baby was positive for drugs.”

The case was immediately referred to Child Protective Services and the Phoenix Police Department. Barriente, 28, insists she told the doctors, nurses, and social workers that she doesn’t do drugs, and neither does the child’s father, and there had to be a mistake.

“I wanted to make sure my baby was safe, and now they are going to yank her from me?” said Barriente. “Now, I am going to sit in jail for something that is not possible, that I didn’t do.”

The mom said she spent more than 5 hours being interrogated, crying and pleading her case. Nearly 24 hours after arriving at Phoenix Children’s, a CPS investigator walked in and said there had been a mistake, according to Barriente.

Apparently, another baby tested positive for ecstasy, and they discovered the problem. The mom was finally allowed to go home with her baby. “They just washed their hands of it because I was so ready to go home, and was happy I had my baby,” said Barriente. “She wasn’t going anywhere and I wasn’t going to jail for something I didn’t do.”

“I want to know what went wrong in the lab,” said Barriente. “I want to know went so wrong in that lab that I was in that nightmare for no reason, for no reason at all.”

Phoenix Children’s released this statement:

Phoenix Children’s is dedicated to advancing hope, healing and the best healthcare for children and their families. Caring for Arizona’s children is a responsibility and a privilege we take seriously. We investigate and address all safety concerns related to our patients. However, privacy laws preclude us from providing information about specific patient cases.

