Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Mom says newborn mistakenly tested positive for ecstasy at Phoenix Children’s Hospital

The mom says she took her newborn baby to the hospital to get checked out after a fall and then was accused of giving her baby a dangerous drug.
By Jason Barry
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:51 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Ariel Barriente wants people to know what happened to her when she took her newborn baby to Phoenix Children’s Hospital a couple of weeks ago.

“I felt worthless,” said Barriente. “I felt like a bad mom. I was starting to second guess myself on how I parent. What did I do wrong?” The distraught Phoenix mom claims her newborn baby girl accidentally fell off a bed on Nov. 14, and she rushed the child to the hospital to get checked out.

The newborn was O.K., then the mom says a doctor came in and told her the baby’s urine tested positive for the drug ecstasy. “There’s no way, no way that’s possible,” said Barriente. “None of it made any sense. I was so confused. Was it the wrong urine? Did you walk into the wrong room and give me wrong news? I was then scared because then I knew that it was going to be a whole different ball game now that they’re saying my baby was positive for drugs.”

The case was immediately referred to Child Protective Services and the Phoenix Police Department. Barriente, 28, insists she told the doctors, nurses, and social workers that she doesn’t do drugs, and neither does the child’s father, and there had to be a mistake.

“I wanted to make sure my baby was safe, and now they are going to yank her from me?” said Barriente. “Now, I am going to sit in jail for something that is not possible, that I didn’t do.”

The mom said she spent more than 5 hours being interrogated, crying and pleading her case. Nearly 24 hours after arriving at Phoenix Children’s, a CPS investigator walked in and said there had been a mistake, according to Barriente.

Apparently, another baby tested positive for ecstasy, and they discovered the problem. The mom was finally allowed to go home with her baby. “They just washed their hands of it because I was so ready to go home, and was happy I had my baby,” said Barriente. “She wasn’t going anywhere and I wasn’t going to jail for something I didn’t do.”

“I want to know what went wrong in the lab,” said Barriente. “I want to know went so wrong in that lab that I was in that nightmare for no reason, for no reason at all.”

Phoenix Children’s released this statement:

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say
She says the university was not upfront about all students having to take a Christian...
GCU graduate shares experience in nursing program amid allegations against university
It happened at 51st Avenue and Northern.
‘Random act’: 2 men shot to death at Glendale bus stop; suspect arrested
This year’s festival has a bunch of new features for VIP platinum experience fans.
Here’s a list of performers for the 2024 Country Thunder music festival in Florence
AP FILE -- Jaqueline Benitez pushes her cart down an aisle as she shops for groceries at a...
What Arizona stores will be open and closed on Thanksgiving?

Latest News

Photo showing border agents guiding several illegal migrants to awaiting busses on the U.S. /...
Rocky Point visitors face hours-long delays at Arizona border crossing amidst migrant surge
Warmer temperatures this October caused lettuce to mature faster, and harvest started earlier...
Harvest begins in Yuma, the winter lettuce capital of the world
Navajo County Sheriff’s Office confirms that Josh Anderson, a former officer of the White...
Arizona police officer accused of deadly hit-and-run
The mom says she took her newborn baby to the hospital to get checked out after a fall and...
Phoenix Children's Hospital accused of mix-up