Man stole $47K worth of circuit breakers from 115 houses, Surprise police say

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Surprise police arrested a man on Monday, accused of stealing circuit breakers from at least 115 homes under construction in Surprise and Queen Creek.

Police say 23-year-old Carlos Jesus Cruz Acatitla burglarized several neighborhoods with houses under construction, most of them in Surprise. According to court documents, it cost at least $47,490 to replace the circuit breakers stolen from the houses. The alleged thefts happened from late June to late September. Police eventually arrested Acatitla based on his Google GPS location data.

After being able to establish a timeframe when construction starts and ends for the day, the only person or persons on site after hours would likely be the suspect or suspects, police say. After being granted a warrant, Google provided Surprise police with the tracking data showing the phone in the burglarized areas, as well as a name and email address. Using this information with surveillance video, documents say police identified Acatitla as the suspect.

Acatitla was taken into custody Tuesday without incident at a hotel in Glendale, near 95th and Glendale avenues, where he was staying. He faces dozens of charges, including second-degree burglary, criminal trespassing, and trafficking stolen property.

