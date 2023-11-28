Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Man stole $47K worth of circuit breakers from 115 houses, Surprise police say

Carlos Acatital, 23, is accused of burglarizing at least 115 homes under construction,...
Carlos Acatital, 23, is accused of burglarizing at least 115 homes under construction, allegedly stealing circuit breakers in Surprise and Queen Creek.(Arizona's Family / Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Kit Silavong
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:29 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Surprise police arrested a man on Monday, accused of stealing circuit breakers from at least 115 homes under construction in Surprise and Queen Creek.

Police say 23-year-old Carlos Jesus Cruz Acatitla burglarized several neighborhoods with houses under construction, most of them in Surprise. According to court documents, it cost at least $47,490 to replace the circuit breakers stolen from the houses. The alleged thefts happened from late June to late September. Police eventually arrested Acatitla based on his Google GPS location data.

After being able to establish a timeframe when construction starts and ends for the day, the only person or persons on site after hours would likely be the suspect or suspects, police say. After being granted a warrant, Google provided Surprise police with the tracking data showing the phone in the burglarized areas, as well as a name and email address. Using this information with surveillance video, documents say police identified Acatitla as the suspect.

Acatitla was taken into custody Tuesday without incident at a hotel in Glendale, near 95th and Glendale avenues, where he was staying. He faces dozens of charges, including second-degree burglary, criminal trespassing, and trafficking stolen property.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say
She says the university was not upfront about all students having to take a Christian...
GCU graduate shares experience in nursing program amid allegations against university
AP FILE -- Jaqueline Benitez pushes her cart down an aisle as she shops for groceries at a...
What Arizona stores will be open and closed on Thanksgiving?
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Derek Glasscock, 32, was booked into jail on two counts of reckless manslaughter.
Suspect speeding over 150 mph before crash that killed 2 passengers, Tempe police say

Latest News

Bales of hay are stored under shelters at Al Dahra Farms, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, in the...
Tensions are bubbling up at thirsty Arizona alfalfa farms as foreign firms exploit unregulated water
Mercedes Vega's body was found in the back of a burning car miles away off the I-10 west of...
Family, friends ask for help solving murder of Tempe woman found dead in car near I-10
AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for Noon Tuesday 11/28/23
Temperatures near perfect around Phoenix for walking your pets
Busta Rhymes new 5-week tour across the U.S. in support of his latest album "BLOCKBUSTA!" will...
Busta Rhymes flowing through Phoenix in March for “BLOCKBUSTA!” album