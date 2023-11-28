Your Life
LIVE NOW: 4 hospitalized after multi-vehicle accident causes city bus to crash into Mesa home

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:26 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Four people are in the hospital after a multi-vehicle accident resulted in a city bus crashing into a Mesa home on Monday evening.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. near Broadway Road and Stapley Drive. Police say the crash appears to be an accident involving two cars, a pick-up truck and a city bus. Police say the vehicles collided on the road, which caused the bus to veer off and hit a home. Several parked cars were also damaged in the neighborhood. Aerials from Arizona’s Family’s news chopper shows a large scene with a Valley Metro bus that crashed into a house and a pick-up truck that collided into a street pole and fire hydrant nearby.

A total of seven people who were in the cars were injured in the crash. Four of them were taken to the hospital, and three other patients were treated at the scene. Two people inside the pick-up truck ran away from the scene before officers arrived, and a search is underway to find them. Police are investigating to learn more about what led to the crash.

