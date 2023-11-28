Is three months a long enough sentence for being caught smuggling migrants into the U.S.?

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Human smuggling events at the border continue to put people’s lives at risk, not only the migrants crossing without proper documentation but also innocent people on the road. Almost every time one of these illegal acts happens, law enforcement takes a driver into custody for processing, but what punishment do they face?

According to Nicholas Loncar, a defense attorney in Tucson, three months is a fairly common sentence for a person with no criminal history and no aggravating factors. However, Loncar said even if they have any aggravating factors, the offender still might get off with serving minimal time.

Loncar tells 13 News that it’s normal for around 40 people to appear in court each day in Pima County for immigration-related crimes.

“Those initial appearances you’ll overwhelmingly see with immigration enforcement and immigration-related crimes make up 90 percent,” Loncar said.

Latest data from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Tucson District shows that just this year, more than 4,000 people who entered or re-entered the country without proper documentation were sentenced. The data shows 864 cases filed against people who are responsible for human smuggling.

According to the data in the three-month period ending on March 31, 2023, the United States charged more than 1,700 individuals who illegally entered or re-entered the country. There were also 335 cases filed against individuals responsible for smuggling undocumented noncitizens to and within the state.

During the three-month period ending on June 30, 2023, 1,552 individuals were charged for illegally entering or re-entering the country. During this same time, 275 cases against individuals responsible for smuggling undocumented noncitizens in Arizona.

The latest data from the three-month period ending on September 30, 2023, shows the U.S. charged 1,219 people who illegally entered or re-entered the United States. In its ongoing effort to deter unlawful immigration, the United States also filed 254 cases against individuals responsible for smuggling undocumented noncitizens to and within the District of Arizona.

For one example, just this month, Jesus Moises Ruiz, Jr., of Rio Rico, was sentenced to 40 months in prison. Ruiz pleaded guilty on August 31, 2023, to one count of Transportation of Illegal Aliens for Profit.

United States Border Patrol agents pursued Ruiz while he was traveling on State Route 90, driving a grey Chevrolet pickup truck. Ruiz accelerated at a high rate and eventually merged onto Interstate 10. Ruiz exited I-10 and was located by agents with the assistance of air support. After a lengthy pursuit, agents were able to apprehend him.

Five undocumented noncitizens exited Ruiz’s vehicle during the pursuit and were later found by agents.

“Forty months is probably very close to a high-end of what you’ll see as a sentence for smuggling and that would likely be someone who had a pretty significant criminal history and had aggravated factors specific to their defense,” Loncar said.

Rui Wang, the Criminal Division Chief for the Tucson U.S. Attorney’s Office, said the circumstances of the crime determine sentencing.

“Whether there are aggravating factors, for instance, did they flee from law enforcement,” Wang said. “Did they place migrants in the trunk of the vehicle? The number of migrants.”

In another case, Destiney Rae Montoya of Phoenix was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Montoya pleaded guilty to conspiring to transport illegal aliens for profit on August 16, 2023.

Authorities said between 2021 and 2022, Montoya used social media to solicit and advertise for drivers to assist with smuggling undocumented noncitizens further into the country after their arrival. Federal agents executed multiple warrants, enabling them to trace Montoya’s illegal conduct and communications to establish her as a coordinator.

“When a sentence is for 12 months and a day or higher, good time credits are taken off,” Loncar said. “A person who is sentenced to 12 months and a day will serve less time than someone who was sentenced to 11 months.”

Loncar said it is unlikely an offender will get the maximum sentence, which is ten years for non-aggravating factors and up to 20 years for aggravating factors. He said he hadn’t heard or seen someone get the maximum sentence.

“For any person with no criminal history, probation is not uncommon,” Loncar said. “When you do end up with an endangerment or an injury at that point you are probably looking at a sentence between the 6 to 12 month range.”

According to Wang, every prosecution leads to the possibility of capturing a criminal higher up the food chain. She said getting details from a person who was driving migrants can lead to the arrest of the people organizing the smuggling.

