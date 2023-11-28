Investigation continues 1 month after Queen Creek teen’s brutal assault, death

QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Tuesday marks exactly one month since 16-year-old Preston Lord was beaten outside a house party in Queen Creek. He died at Phoenix Children’s Hospital two days later.

To mark the somber anniversary, community members have planned a walk to support Lord, his family, law enforcement and “all of our youth.” The Light the Night Community Walk begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the American Leadership Academy in Queen Creek, located near Chandler Heights and Hawes roads. The roughly two-mile walk will end in front of the town’s Community Chambers and Law Enforcement Center, near Ellsworth and Ocotillo roads.

While Queen Creek police said last week that “significant progress has been made” in the investigation into the Combs High School junior’s death, no arrests have been made. “Due to the nature of the incident, it is imperative that we conduct a thorough investigation that provides a foundation for a strong case in court, which is ultimately necessary for a conviction,” QCPD Chief Randy Brice said in a news release issued last Wednesday.

Police originally responded to a disturbance report in a Queen Creek neighborhood around 9 p.m. on Oct. 28 but left after finding no indication of any crimes. Officers returned to the area nearly an hour later when an assault was reported and found Lord lying in the roadway. After his death the following Monday, his aunt told Arizona’s Family that the teen suffered a severe brain bleed and that his heart had stopped.

Authorities soon opened a homicide investigation, and within weeks, the FBI announced a toll-free tipline and a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest. Police previously said they had received hundreds of tips and have identified multiple persons of interest. Another update on the investigation is expected sometime this week.

Anyone with information on Lord’s death is asked to call QCPD at (480) 358-3575 or email QCPDInvestigators@QueenCreekAZ.gov. Photos and videos can be submitted online here. To reach the FBI, call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or submit photos/videos here.

Timeline of Events

Saturday, Oct. 28

9:07 p.m.: QCPD’s non-emergency line receives a call about a possible disturbance involving juveniles near 194th and Via Del Oro. Teens were seen leaving the area, but no illegal activity was observed and officers were diverted to another call.

9:49 p.m.: QCPD receives a 911 call about an assault in the area of 194th Street and Via Del Rancho. Officers arrived within three minutes and found a teen lying in the roadway . They administered lifesaving efforts until paramedics arrived and took him to the hospital.

Monday, Oct. 30

Preston Lord passed away at Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

Tuesday, Oct. 31

QCPD announced that officers are investigating the teen’s death and that they are awaiting findings from the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office. Police also requested surveillance and doorbell camera video from a half-mile radius of the area between the hours of 6 and 10 p.m. on Oct. 28. Residents with video or other information are asked to call (480) 358-3500 or email QCPDInvestigators@QueenCreekAZ.gov

Wednesday, Nov. 1

Police announced the teen’s death is now being investigated as a homicide and that officers are working several leads. QCPD Chief Randy Brice and Cmdr. Mark Newman also dispelled online rumors claiming that officers were already at the party when the attack occurred.

Monday, Nov. 6

QCPD provided a brief update on the investigation, calling it “complex and far-reaching due to the amount of people involved” while stressing that no arrests have been made.

Wednesday, Nov. 8

Police said several search warrants have been executed as investigators work towards an arrest.

Thursday, Nov. 9

Lord’s classmates and friends held a candlelight vigil at Combs High School in San Tan Valley.

Tuesday, Nov. 14

QCPD announced that “multiple persons of interest” have been identified in Lord’s death. Chief Brice said the department had received hundreds of tips and that the investigation has included “extensive interviews, warrants and court orders.”

The FBI’s Phoenix Field Office joined the investigation and offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the suspect or suspects. Anyone with photos, videos or other information is asked to visit fbi.gov/prestonlord or call the FBI’s toll-free tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

Thursday, Nov. 16

A group of Queen Creek residents distributed “Light Up the Night” signs , which instructs families to light a candle until Thanksgiving Day for Lord, his family and the safety of all kids.

Wednesday, Nov. 22

QCPD confirms that no one has been arrested but that “significant progress” has been made in the investigation.

Tuesday, Nov. 28

Community members are hosting a Light the Night Community Walk to mark one month since Lord was beaten.

