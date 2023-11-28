Your Life
Harvest begins in Yuma, the winter lettuce capital of the world

The warmer temperatures this October caused lettuce to mature faster, and harvest started earlier than expected.
By Alexandra Rangel
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:35 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Harvest is in full swing at the winter lettuce capital of the world. Yuma supplies 90% of the nation’s leafy greens during the winter. Growers across Yuma are busy harvesting lettuce, spinach, and vegetables like cauliflower.

John Boelts with Desert Premium Farms said it’s been an interesting start to the season. He said farming is all about timing and mother nature.

He said warmer temperatures this October caused lettuce to mature faster, and harvest started earlier than expected. Nonetheless, he said the harvest is an exciting time. “We’ve been working on growing these crops for two months and we have another couple of months worth of planting to go. We are still planting even though harvest has commenced so that we have produce ready to go every week and really everyday,” Boelts said.

Harvest time in Yuma means it’s a busy time on the road. More than one thousand truckloads of vegetables leave Yuma every day. Some of the trucks go to distribution centers, and from there, they go straight to a grocery store.

“We really plan to have a steady supply of fresh vegetables from early November to April for our customers. Depending on what they ask for, the growers in Yuma do an excellent job on making sure it comes in on time, but you have to work with nature and you don’t get to control it,” he said.

