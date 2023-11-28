Gilbert woman’s tireless efforts saving stray, abandoned cats

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Valley woman’s love for cats has led to a non-profit that is making a big impact and that’s Something Good.

We’re talking about cats that have been abandoned or are out on the streets. Laura Johnson wrote to Arizona’s Family to tell us about her mom, Cathy Talbot. She says Cathy sacrifices her daily life to care for stray, lost, neglected or abandoned cats.

Cathy often takes in sick kitties and as her daughter wrote, “She is always sinking all her time and money into helping these poor animals. She does weekly adoption events in hopes she’ll find homes for these fur babies. She is a hero in my eyes.”

Cathy is a volunteer at Purrfect Endings Feline Rescue, which was founded just a few years ago. The Gilbert-based non-profit does various things, from helping cat owners re-home their pets to caring for sick cats until they’re ready to be adopted. They also help find kitties loving “furr-ever” homes, making sure they are placed with the best match.

They’re always looking for volunteers and foster homes. Right now, there are more than 40 cats available for adoption.

