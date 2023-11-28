Your Life
Gilbert woman’s tireless efforts saving stray, abandoned cats

Cathy sacrifices a lot to care for cats, her daughter Laura told Arizona's Family. She volunteers at a Gilbert non-profit caring for abandoned or ill cats.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:25 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Valley woman’s love for cats has led to a non-profit that is making a big impact and that’s Something Good.

We’re talking about cats that have been abandoned or are out on the streets. Laura Johnson wrote to Arizona’s Family to tell us about her mom, Cathy Talbot. She says Cathy sacrifices her daily life to care for stray, lost, neglected or abandoned cats.

Cathy often takes in sick kitties and as her daughter wrote, “She is always sinking all her time and money into helping these poor animals. She does weekly adoption events in hopes she’ll find homes for these fur babies. She is a hero in my eyes.”

Cathy is a volunteer at Purrfect Endings Feline Rescue, which was founded just a few years ago. The Gilbert-based non-profit does various things, from helping cat owners re-home their pets to caring for sick cats until they’re ready to be adopted. They also help find kitties loving “furr-ever” homes, making sure they are placed with the best match.

They’re always looking for volunteers and foster homes. Right now, there are more than 40 cats available for adoption.

We love hearing about Something Good happening in our community. So, if you know someone or see a business spreading kindness or doing something good, go to the Something Good page on azfamily.com and click ‘Share Your Story’ to nominate someone who has gone above and beyond to do Something Good in their community.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

