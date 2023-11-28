Family, friends ask for help solving murder of Tempe woman found dead in car near I-10

Mercedes Vega's body was found in the back of a burning car miles away off the I-10 west of...
Mercedes Vega's body was found in the back of a burning car miles away off the I-10 west of Tonopah.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:51 PM MST
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Over seven months after a young Tempe woman was found dead in a burning car west of the Valley, her family and friends are coming together to ask for the public’s help in finding her killer.

“She was my baby … I miss her,” said Erika Pillsbury, Mercedes Vega’s mother. “It’s so hard to believe that she’s gone. It’s so hard to believe that I’m never going to see her again.”

Mercedes Vega, 22, was last seen on Sunday, April 16. Surveillance video shows her walking into her Tempe apartment parking garage just after 9 a.m. as she was on her way to meet friends at Dave & Buster’s. She never arrived.

Around 1:30 a.m. the next morning, Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies were called to assist Arizona DPS troopers with a car that was on fire near Interstate 10 a few miles west of Tonopah. After firefighters extinguished the blaze, Vega’s body was found in the backseat.

The Maricopa County medical examiner’s report that was released months later said Vega had been shot in the arm, hit in the head and had bleach in her throat, but she was still alive when the fire started. The report concluded that Vega died from smoke inhalation.

True Crime Arizona Podcast: The Unsolved Murder of Mercedes Vega

“She didn’t deserve this; she didn’t deserve what happened to her.” her mother said. “The person that did this had no right to take her away … no right.”

Anyone with information leading to an arrest in Vega’s murder could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000. To remain anonymous, call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (480-837-8446) for Spanish speakers. Tips can also be submitted online here.

“Detectives, families, friends, our community in general — we’re all searching for answers, and we’re hoping this press conference may lead to some of those answers,” said Silent Witness spokesperson and Phoenix Police Sgt. Brian Bower.

Silent Witness is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest in...
Silent Witness is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest in the murder of 22-year-old Mercedes Vega.(Silent Witness)

