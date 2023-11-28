Your Life
DPS investigating deadly 4-car crash on I-17 near Camp Verde

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:42 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is dead after a multiple-vehicle crash along Interstate 17 near Camp Verde Monday evening.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a rear-end crash had occurred just after 5 p.m. in the left southbound lane near the Camp Verde (milepost 293) exit. At that point, a third vehicle stopped behind the crash and tried to provide help and control traffic in the area. Moments later, a fourth vehicle hit that car and struck a pedestrian who had been standing outside it, according to troopers. The victim, who has not yet been identified, died at the scene.

No other injuries were reported. It’s unclear whether any charges will be sought against the driver who struck the pedestrian.

