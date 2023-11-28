Your Life
Couple accused of leaving children in car while stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise

Police say Rebeca Nae, 22, and Cristi Lordache, 30, left their children in the car while...
Police say Rebeca Nae, 22, and Cristi Lordache, 30, left their children in the car while stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from H-E-B stores in Texas.(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By Joe Villasana and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:17 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A couple was arrested earlier this month after they left their children in a car while they stole thousands of dollars worth of cosmetics from a H-E-B store, KWTX reports.

Rebeca Nae, 22, and Cristi Lordache, 30, who are reportedly from Romania, are being held on an immigration detainer, meaning Immigration and Customs Enforcement would take them into custody if they are released from jail.

During an investigation, authorities learned that Nae and Lordache were suspects in two previous thefts at two H-E-B locations.

Surveillance footage allegedly shows Nae and Lordache working together. Investigators say the footage shows Nae taking merchandise from the cosmetics aisle and concealing the merchandise in her dress while Lordache used a shopping cart with a child to stand in between Nae and a surveillance camera.

The couple stole more than $1,200 in merchandise on Nov. 14, and more than $3,000 in merchandise on Nov. 17.

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services took custody of the couple’s three children, ages 1, 3 and 4.

Authorities say the couple “knowingly placed or knowingly allowed the children to remain in conditions or surroundings which endanger the physical or emotional well-being of the children, and engaged in conduct or knowingly placed the children with persons who engaged in conduct which endangers the physical or emotional well-being of the children.”

Authorities believe the couple left their 3 and 4-year-old children alone in the car while they were in the store stealing products.

Authorities say Nae and Lordache provided “inconsistent” information regarding where they live, and investigators have not been able to identify any close family or relatives who can take care of the children.

According to investigators, Nae told them her family had only been in the country for 10 months.

“She explained their family works in California as Uber drivers,” a case worker wrote.

When the case worker spoke with Lordache, he claimed his wife had “lost her mind and stole face creams, but that it was his fault, too.”

The family said their only local support was a man named “Antonio,” but could not provide any other identifying information.

“Due to no other supports being available, I picked up the children from the Waco Police Station. They were observed to be dirty, and their clothes smelled of urine,” the case worker wrote.

Both Nae and Lordache are charged with organized retail theft greater than $2,500 but lower than $30,000, organized retail theft greater than $750 but lower than $2,500, theft of property over $2,500 but lower than $30,000, two counts of theft of property over $750 but lower than $2,500, two counts of abandonment of a child without intent to return and two counts of theft of property less than or equal to $750 but lower than $2,500, according to online jail records.

The family “has previous CPS history due to concerns of instability, neglectful supervision and physical neglect due to the family living out of their car and Lordache being arrested for fictitious license plates.”

The family was initially investigated on May 3 after authorities learned they were homeless and “living in their vehicle.”

Police reportedly ran across the couple while they were soliciting money in the parking lot of a McDonald’s. Officers ran the plates of the family’s vehicle and determined the plate number was registered to another vehicle.

The officers wrote the family “smelled strongly of marijuana, and was observed to not have bathed for days.” They allegedly found a small amount of marijuana in the vehicle and Lordache was arrested for the marijuana and the fictitious license plate.

After officers took Lordache into custody, they left Nae behind with the vehicle and the children, according to Child Protective Services.

The family’s whereabouts were unknown for nearly six months until the couple was arrested in Waco, Texas, on Nov. 17.

