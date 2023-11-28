Casa Grande family mourns teen killed by stray bullet at house party

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Candles, flowers, balloons, and pictures are gathered outside Hailey Stephens’s home in Casa Grande. Loved ones stopped by all day Monday to offer support.

Her family said they are heartbroken and are having a hard time coming to grips with the sudden loss. “She was a superstar,” said Vanessa Stephens, Hailey’s mom. Hailey is remembered as sunshine. “Loved to smile, laugh, have fun with her friends,” said Vanessa.

Her parents can’t believe their 17-year-old daughter is gone. “We’re in the state of she’s not walking through the door, that she’s not coming home from that outing with her friends that night having fun. She’s not waking me up,” said Vanessa.

Hailey was shot in the head early Sunday morning at a house party. Casa Grande police say 50 to 60 people were at a vacant home when a gunfight broke out. Police say at least 60 shots were fired, and more than two shooters were involved.

Hailey was caught in the crossfire by a stray bullet. “I’m ready to wake up and it be a dream,” said Chris Stephens, Hailey’s dad. “You just don’t understand how it could happen to such a promising and beautiful young lady,” said Brittanie Hernandez, Hailey’s cousin.

Hailey was a senior at Casa Grande Union High School. She was top of her class and part of the National Honors Society, FAA, and cheerleading. Her family said she had multiple college scholarships and dreamed of becoming an ASU cheerleader. “I even as her big cousin admired her so much, you know. I often think that I wish I could be like her,” said Hernandez. “She will never be forgotten.”

As the family grieves, they’re pleading for anyone with any information to come forward to police. “If you know Hailey, you know that she deserves justice,” said Vanessa.

Another 17-year-old girl was shot at the party but is expected to be OK. Hailey’s family said that the other victim was one of Hailey’s friends.

On Friday, a candlelight vigil will be at the high school in Hailey’s honor. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with funeral and medical expenses.

