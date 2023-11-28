Busta Rhymes flowing through Phoenix in March for “BLOCKBUSTA!” album

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Coming to The Van Buren in Phoenix, get ready for the high-energy performance from influential 12-time Grammy Award winner Busta Rhymes. Announced Tuesday morning, Busta’s big new tour will come through Phoenix in March in support of his new album “BLOCKBUSTA!” which was released on Nov. 24.

The tour will go from coast to coast for five weeks, finishing up in Brooklyn in April. Busta will be joined by special guests in select cities, which will be revealed on the legendary rapper’s social media.

Busta Rhymes will play at The Van Buren on Wednesday, March 20. General admission tickets will go on sale this Friday, Dec. 1, starting at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com. However, the presale for Citibank entertainment members starts today, Tuesday, Nov. 28, and goes until Thursday, 7 a.m.

As with many Live Nation concerts, there will be a variety of differing VIP packages (from about $283 to $430) that include not only tickets but also meet and greets, a photo op, or autographs. For a complete list of the tour and guest appearances, you can go to LiveNation.com.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.