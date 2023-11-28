Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Arizona temperature drops soon with a small chance of rain

AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for Noon Tuesday 11/28/23
By Paul Horton
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:07 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Another warm day here in the Valley with high temperatures in the upper 70s. Our average high this time of year is 71. Another day with temps in the 70s will return again for Wednesday.

Starting late Wednesday, we will see a shift in our weather pattern with a series of low-pressure systems that will bring a few clouds, breezy conditions, and a drop in temperatures. The first low will pass by Wednesday through Thursday, with a slight chance of moisture in the high country.

The second low will arrive late Thursday night into Friday and will bring us a slight chance of light rain here in the Valley, as well as a chance of light snow in the mountains. Temperatures will stay in the 60s Thursday through Sunday.

Our best chance for any moisture will be early Friday, which is why we have issued a possible First Alert Day for Friday.

Starting Monday, we will see drier conditions and temperatures will return back to average in the lower 70s to start out the work week.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say
She says the university was not upfront about all students having to take a Christian...
GCU graduate shares experience in nursing program amid allegations against university
AP FILE -- Jaqueline Benitez pushes her cart down an aisle as she shops for groceries at a...
What Arizona stores will be open and closed on Thanksgiving?
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Derek Glasscock, 32, was booked into jail on two counts of reckless manslaughter.
Suspect speeding over 150 mph before crash that killed 2 passengers, Tempe police say

Latest News

AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for Noon Tuesday 11/28/23
Unsettled weather on the way for Arizona
AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for Noon Tuesday 11/28/23
Temperatures near perfect around Phoenix for walking your pets
AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 9 a.m. Tuesday 11/28/23
Clear and cold with possible changes in the week for Arizona
AZFamily First Alert Weather 5AM Update for Tuesday, 11/28/2023
Weather changes in store for Phoenix toward the end of the week