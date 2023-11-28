Arizona temperature drops soon with a small chance of rain

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Another warm day here in the Valley with high temperatures in the upper 70s. Our average high this time of year is 71. Another day with temps in the 70s will return again for Wednesday.

Starting late Wednesday, we will see a shift in our weather pattern with a series of low-pressure systems that will bring a few clouds, breezy conditions, and a drop in temperatures. The first low will pass by Wednesday through Thursday, with a slight chance of moisture in the high country.

The second low will arrive late Thursday night into Friday and will bring us a slight chance of light rain here in the Valley, as well as a chance of light snow in the mountains. Temperatures will stay in the 60s Thursday through Sunday.

Our best chance for any moisture will be early Friday, which is why we have issued a possible First Alert Day for Friday.

Starting Monday, we will see drier conditions and temperatures will return back to average in the lower 70s to start out the work week.

