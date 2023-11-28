Your Life
Arizona lawmaker’s ‘Tamale Bill’ could be reintroduced for 2024 legislative session

The bill would legalize the sale of homemade foods like tamales, burritos and tacos.
By Dennis Welch
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:16 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A high-ranking state House Republican thinks this is the year he can finally wrap up his so-called “Tamale Bill.”

Speaker Pro Tempore Travis Grantham said Monday that he intends to reintroduce legislation for the upcoming legislative session that would legalize the sale of homemade foods like tamales, burritos and tacos.

Last year, Gov. Katie Hobbs stirred up controversy after vetoing the popular bipartisan proposal over potential health and regulatory concerns. Grantham said he’s made several changes that he claims will directly address the issues raised by the governor.

Lawmakers are beginning to pre-file their legislative proposals ahead of the 2024 session that will start in early January. Grantham said he could file his bill as early as next week.

