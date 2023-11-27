Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Three ways to save this holiday season

Consumers plan to spend about 61% of their budget on online purchases
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 12:52 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Deloitte’s “2023 Black Friday-Cyber Monday Survey” predicted that the typical American spent around $567 between Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Danetha Doe, the creator of the financial website Money & Mimosas, said it’s easy to get into debt around the holidays. She said the key to sticking to a holiday budget is to balance thoughtful gifts with spending limits.

“One way to do that is to make handmade gifts. For example, my sister is moving into her new home over the holidays. Instead of buying her a brand-new home decor item, I’m actually going to take a pottery class and make her a gift and send it to her,” Doe said. “That’s going to save me some money, but it’s also going to be thoughtful.”

Doe shared several tips for staying on track:

  • Create a shopping budget and carefully curate your list
  • Make a list for every gift recipient and add a dollar amount
  • Don’t feel pressured to buy more than you can afford

For holiday parties, Doe suggested rental services like Rent the Runway or Le Tote. These companies have fashionable finds that are much gentler on a budget than an outright purchase.

Secret Santa exchanges or white elephant traditions can also help shave down costs since each person in the group only has to buy one gift for a group celebration.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say
She says the university was not upfront about all students having to take a Christian...
GCU graduate shares experience in nursing program amid allegations against university
It happened at 51st Avenue and Northern.
‘Random act’: 2 men shot to death at Glendale bus stop; suspect arrested
This year’s festival has a bunch of new features for VIP platinum experience fans.
Here’s a list of performers for the 2024 Country Thunder music festival in Florence
AP FILE -- Jaqueline Benitez pushes her cart down an aisle as she shops for groceries at a...
What Arizona stores will be open and closed on Thanksgiving?

Latest News

Holiday decorations adorn the Grand Foyer of the White House for the 2023 theme "Magic,...
Deck the White House halls: Jill Biden wants holiday visitors to feel like kids again
A person died Monday morning after a rollover crash at a San Tan Valley roundabout.
1 dead after rollover crash at roundabout in San Tan Valley
Derek Glasscock, 32, was booked into jail on two counts of reckless manslaughter.
Suspect speeding over 150 mph before crash that killed 2 passengers, Tempe police say
FILE - Google logos are shown when searched on Google in New York, Sept. 11, 2023. Google will...
Google will start deleting ‘inactive’ accounts in December. Here’s what you need to know