Suspect arrested 28 years after woman ‘brutally raped’ outside Prescott bar

Gerald Todd Tubbs, 52, is accused of raping a woman outside a bar in Prescott in October 1995.
Gerald Todd Tubbs, 52, is accused of raping a woman outside a bar in Prescott in October 1995.(Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:14 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says detectives have arrested a suspect in connection with the sexual assault of a woman 28 years ago in Prescott.

In the early morning hours of Oct. 18, 1995, a then-36-year-old Prescott woman reported she had been assaulted in the parking lot of the Pinion Pines Bar off Highway 89. She told investigators at the time that she had been with her girlfriends at the bar the evening before and left her car in the parking lot when her group walked to a nearby hotel.

Around midnight, she took a taxi back to get her car and said a man attacked her from behind as she was opening the driver’s side door. She was then thrown to the ground and “brutally raped,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The woman was only able to give a vague description of the man to deputies, saying he was dark-haired, thin, tall, and wore what looked like a flight jacket. While detectives were able to collect fingerprints and a DNA sample, they were not able to identify a suspect in the years that followed.

Then, in November of last year, volunteer cold case detectives took another look at the case and found that the DNA sample had never been added to CODIS, a national DNA database maintained by the FBI. The DNA profile was added this past July, and CODIS identified a suspect: 52-year-old Gerald Todd Tubbs of Prescott Valley. Detectives were later able to obtain an indictment for Tubbs, and he was arrested for sexual assault.

“The follow-through of the volunteer YCSO Cold Case detectives has once again helped with closure for a woman who has been waiting close to 30 years,” Sheriff David Rhodes said in a news release. “I cannot overstate how valuable these volunteers are to our agency, and I thank them for their hard work bringing justice to this victim.”

