Suns winning streak continues after 116-113 win over New York Knicks

Phoenix Suns forward Josh Okogie shoots the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball...
Phoenix Suns forward Josh Okogie shoots the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks in New York, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie)(Peter K. Afriyie | AP)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 6:36 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
NEW YORK, NY (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Suns continued their 3-game road trip in New York to face off against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. Although the Suns were, again, without star player Kevin Durant, the team fought to continue their winning streak, beating the Knicks 116-113.

The Suns were shorthanded again, with Durant for a second game due to right foot soreness. Star guard Bradley Beal is also still out due to a lower back strain. The Suns are coming off of Friday’s win over the Memphis Grizzlies, where Devin Booker scored 40 points. Despite the injuries, Phoenix was led in scoring by Devin Booker, who tallied 25 points in 37 minutes of action. Eric Gordon also scored 25 points. Jalen Brunson paced the Knicks with 35 points.

With the win, the Suns improved to 11-6 on the season. The Suns are back in action on Wednesday when they take on the Toronto Raptors at the Scotiabank Arena in Canada. Tip-off is at 5:30 p.m. You can watch Wednesday’s game live on 3TV and Arizona’s Family Sports Network.

