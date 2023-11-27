SG BAKING MEMORIES 4 KIDS

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Baking cookies to make memories is a great idea from the incredible non-profit Baking Memories 4 Kids.

Every holiday, they bake and sell delicious homemade chocolate chip cookies. The money they raise is used to send kids with life-threatening or terminal illnesses on an all-expenses-paid vacation to all the theme parks in Orlando, Florida, and that is Something Good.

Joining Good Morning Arizona to talk about it is Frank, the president of Baking Memories 4 Kids.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.