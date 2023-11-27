Your Life
Services for former first lady Rosalynn Carter begin

Following the loss of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, the Carter's family physician says that he has more concerns about former president Jimmy Carter
By Jennifer Lifsey, Madeline Montgomery, Hope Dean and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:36 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ATLANTA (Atlanta News First/Gray News) - Monday starts a three-day span of tributes and memorial events planned to honor former First Lady Rosalynn Carter.

The renowned humanitarian died at her home in Plains, Georgia, on Nov. 19 at the age of 96.

A motorcade with the Carter family will travel from Plains to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center, where former members of her U.S. Secret Service protection detail will serve as honorary pallbearers during a short ceremony. Then they’ll head to Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus, where both Carters went to college and the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers is located, for a formal wreath-laying ceremony.

Former and current U.S. Secret Service agents carry casket of former first lady Rosalynn Carter...
Former and current U.S. Secret Service agents carry casket of former first lady Rosalynn Carter at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Ga., Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. The former first lady died on Nov. 19. She was 96. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)(AP)

Once the ceremony ends in Americus, the motorcade will continue to the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, where Rosalynn will lie in repose. The campus, near downtown, includes the library and museum, and The Carter Center.

On Tuesday, Rosalynn’s remains will leave the Carter Presidential Center in a ceremony scheduled for 11:30 a.m. The motorcade will then go to Glenn Memorial Church at Emory University, where an invitation only tribute service will be held.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, longtime friends of the Carters, lead the dignitaries expected to attend the Atlanta service.

On Wednesday, the funeral procession will return to Plains, Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter’s hometown. At 11 a.m., a service for family and friends is scheduled at Maranatha Baptist Church, where the Carters attended and taught for decades. Then at 12:30 p.m., Rosalynn’s casket will leave for a private burial at the Carters’ family home.

The services will be available for streaming online.

It is not known whether the former president, who is 99 and in his 10th month of hospice care, will take part in the events as he mourns his wife of 77 years.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

