Section of Chandler intersection shut down after person hit by car
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:26 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police have closed a portion of a major Chandler intersection after a serious injury crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.
The collision happened around 7 a.m. near McQueen and Ocotillo roads. While specific details have not yet been released, Chandler police say someone was hit by a car and that all eastbound traffic from Arizona Avenue to McQueen Road will be shut down for “an extended amount of time.”
