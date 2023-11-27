Your Life
Section of Chandler intersection shut down after person hit by car

File image(Chandler Police Dept.)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:26 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) Police have closed a portion of a major Chandler intersection after a serious injury crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The collision happened around 7 a.m. near McQueen and Ocotillo roads. While specific details have not yet been released, Chandler police say someone was hit by a car and that all eastbound traffic from Arizona Avenue to McQueen Road will be shut down for “an extended amount of time.”

Arizona’s Family has a crew heading to the scene. Check back for updates.

