Section of Chandler intersection shut down after person hit by car

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police have closed a portion of a major Chandler intersection after a serious injury crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The collision happened around 7 a.m. near McQueen and Ocotillo roads. While specific details have not yet been released, Chandler police say someone was hit by a car and that all eastbound traffic from Arizona Avenue to McQueen Road will be shut down for “an extended amount of time.”

Arizona’s Family has a crew heading to the scene. Check back for updates.

We are investigating a serious vehicle vs pedestrian collision. All east bound traffic from S Arizona Ave to McQueen Rd will be shutdown for an extended amount of time. Please take alternate routes for your commute.

The media staging area will be Central Pointe & Ocotillo east… pic.twitter.com/uCf3buzF5T — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) November 27, 2023

