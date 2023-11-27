Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Scratcher worth $500K sold at QuikTrip in Surprise; other big lottery wins in Phoenix

There were a handful of winners over the weekend.
By Kit Silavong
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:27 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There were a handful of big Arizona Lottery winners this weekend, with winnings ranging from $50,000 to $500,000.

The biggest win was a Triple Bonus Crossword scratcher sold at a QuikTrip near Bell Road and 115th Avenue in Surprise. In addition, a lucky Fantasy 5 player bought a ticket worth $342,001 at a 7-Eleven location at 27th and Glendale avenues in Phoenix. Sunday’s winning numbers were 8, 12, 18, 19 and 31.

A Coffee House Crossword sold at another QT location, at 99th Avenue and Camelback Road, is worth $100,000.

There were also two $50,000 winners from Saturday night’s Powerball drawing — numbers 27, 33, 63, 66, 68 with Powerball 9. One ticket was sold at the Avondale Fry’s Food on Avondale Boulevard and Buckeye Road. Another was sold in Tucson at the Circle K near Silverbell Road and Speedway Boulevard.

The following prizes were also claimed over the weekend:

  • A $60,224 Xtreme Multiplier Progressive fast draw ticket at a QuickTrip near Deer Valley Road and 75th Avenue in Peoria.
  • A $50,004 Powerball ticket at a Fry’s Food near Chandler Heights and Higley roads in Gilbert.
  • A $50,000 Sunshine Slingo Trio scratcher at a QuickTrip near Baseline Road and 35th Avenue in Laveen.
  • A $50,000 Secret Agent Crossword scratcher at a Super 99 Cent Plaza near Bethany Home Road and 59th Avenue in Glendale.

The next Powerball drawing is today, Monday. The next Mega Millions drawing is tomorrow, Tuesday.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say
She says the university was not upfront about all students having to take a Christian...
GCU graduate shares experience in nursing program amid allegations against university
It happened at 51st Avenue and Northern.
‘Random act’: 2 men shot to death at Glendale bus stop; suspect arrested
This year’s festival has a bunch of new features for VIP platinum experience fans.
Here’s a list of performers for the 2024 Country Thunder music festival in Florence
AP FILE -- Jaqueline Benitez pushes her cart down an aisle as she shops for groceries at a...
What Arizona stores will be open and closed on Thanksgiving?

Latest News

Authorities say a house party was being held in a vacant home when an “altercation” broke out...
Teen girl dead, another injured after shooting at house party in Casa Grande
Investigators say the officer was on duty when he struck and killed a woman early Thanksgiving...
Arizona police officer arrested in deadly hit-and-run
One person is dead after being hit by a car near McQueen and Ocotillo roads in Chandler.
Pedestrian killed, driver in custody after 2 hit-and-run crashes in Chandler
A person died Monday morning after a rollover crash at a San Tan Valley roundabout.
1 dead after rollover crash at roundabout in San Tan Valley