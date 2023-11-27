Scratcher worth $500K sold at QuikTrip in Surprise; other big lottery wins in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There were a handful of big Arizona Lottery winners this weekend, with winnings ranging from $50,000 to $500,000.

The biggest win was a Triple Bonus Crossword scratcher sold at a QuikTrip near Bell Road and 115th Avenue in Surprise. In addition, a lucky Fantasy 5 player bought a ticket worth $342,001 at a 7-Eleven location at 27th and Glendale avenues in Phoenix. Sunday’s winning numbers were 8, 12, 18, 19 and 31.

A Coffee House Crossword sold at another QT location, at 99th Avenue and Camelback Road, is worth $100,000.

There were also two $50,000 winners from Saturday night’s Powerball drawing — numbers 27, 33, 63, 66, 68 with Powerball 9. One ticket was sold at the Avondale Fry’s Food on Avondale Boulevard and Buckeye Road. Another was sold in Tucson at the Circle K near Silverbell Road and Speedway Boulevard.

The following prizes were also claimed over the weekend:

A $60,224 Xtreme Multiplier Progressive fast draw ticket at a QuickTrip near Deer Valley Road and 75th Avenue in Peoria.

A $50,004 Powerball ticket at a Fry’s Food near Chandler Heights and Higley roads in Gilbert.

A $50,000 Sunshine Slingo Trio scratcher at a QuickTrip near Baseline Road and 35th Avenue in Laveen.

A $50,000 Secret Agent Crossword scratcher at a Super 99 Cent Plaza near Bethany Home Road and 59th Avenue in Glendale.

The next Powerball drawing is today, Monday. The next Mega Millions drawing is tomorrow, Tuesday.

