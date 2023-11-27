Program aims to lower risk of diabetes among Latinos in Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Latinos are 50% more likely to develop diabetes, but there’s a push to prevent that. The program, Every Little Step Counts, is a bilingual approach to lowering diabetes within the Latino population. So far, they have seen success, with 67% of the participants with pre-diabetes no longer testing pre-diabetic. “Many times we have that misconception that the foods, that our favorite foods or foods we grew up with aren’t healthy,” said Mariana Rodriguez, RDN at St. Vincent de Paul. Part of her job is addressing those myths through Every Little Step Counts. “We get to see that spark in our families when we say, ‘hey we’re not eliminating foods, it’s more so what do we have? What are missing? What are some things we can add?’”

St. Vincent de Paul provides classes where they educate families and teach techniques on how to prevent diabetes. “The big goal with ELSC is to be family focused,” Rodriguez said. “It’s very much like starting from early, making it be part of something in their family and help prevent from future generations.”

She knows part of it begins in the kitchen. “We have a nutrition class about 3 times a week; it’s about an hour,” she said.

Classes are offered in both Spanish and English. “Sometimes these families may not be able to obtain this information,” Rodriguez said. “It’s information they resonate with and I see them as my tias and tios, my aunts and uncles. Learning about this stuff together, too.”

Experts believe Latinos are at a higher risk of diabetes because they face a lack of access to healthy food, safe outdoor spaces for physical activity and health insurance. Rodriguez knows she can’t fix those things but believes there are ways she can help. “Every little thing we do, does make a big impact in our life,” she said.

To apply, visit their website here. There are certain health requirements needed to be accepted into the program, including at least one family member being pre-diabetic.

