Mild start to the week in Phoenix, but changes coming

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Look for a mostly cloudy start to the day, with some clearing and partly cloudy skies by the afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the mid-70s today in the Valley, which is a bit above normal for this time of year in Phoenix.

The first half of this week looks mild under a ridge of high-pressure building over the region. Mid to upper 70s are expected again Tuesday and Wednesday in the Valley, with morning lows in the 50s.

By Thursday, an area of low pressure is expected to begin impacting our area with a temperature drop and rain and snow chances. Valley rain chances begin Thursday night and continue through Saturday morning. There’s still some uncertainty about the timing of this storm, along with the precipitation amounts. Rainfall amounts could be anywhere from a few hundredths of an inch to half an inch. We should have a better idea of what this storm will bring over the next few days as it gets closer.

In the High Country, this storm will bring a drop in temperatures and chances for light to moderate snow from Wednesday night through Friday. Not much wind is expected.

For most of the state, the weekend will be dry and mild, with Valley highs expected to top out in the mid 60s with morning lows in the 40s. Not a bad first weekend of December.

