Marijuana recalled after testing found possible mold, Arizona DHS says

A batch of Grim Reefer from the Nirvana Center was found to be contaminated with a mold...
By Kit Silavong
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 12:11 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Arizona Department of Health and Human Services has announced a recall of a certain batch of marijuana after a local dispensary found it was possibly contaminated with a fungus.

The Nirvana Center dispensary in Phoenix voluntarily recalled its batch of Grim Reefer, numbered PHX1091-GR, after the company found it tested positive for Aspergillus, a common mold fungus. The mold could impact those with weakened immune systems or lung disease, who may experience allergic reactions, lung infections, and infections in other organs, according to the CDC.

ADHS advises those who already have the product to dispose of it, but if you’ve already consumed it, contact your doctor or seek care if you develop a health emergency.

