Man dead after motorcycle crash in south Phoenix

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 6:47 PM MST
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in south Phoenix on Saturday night.

Around 7:30 p.m., Phoenix police were called to a serious collision involving a car and motorcycle near 7th Street and Apollo Road, just south of Southern Avenue.

Officers arrived and found a motorcyclist, identified as 28-year-old Tristian Swain, and a woman who was a passenger on the motorcycle, lying on the road with injuries.

Both were taken to the hospital, where Swain later died from his injuries. The woman remains at the hospital in stable condition and is receiving treatment. Police say the driver and passenger of the car were not injured, and the driver didn’t show any signs of impairment.

Police say the car driver turned left onto Apollo Road and collided with Swain, who was riding his motorcycle north on 7th Street. Detectives continue to investigate this crash and process evidence.

