Man dead after motorcycle crash in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in south Phoenix on Saturday night.

Around 7:30 p.m., Phoenix police were called to a serious collision involving a car and motorcycle near 7th Street and Apollo Road, just south of Southern Avenue.

Officers arrived and found a motorcyclist, identified as 28-year-old Tristian Swain, and a woman who was a passenger on the motorcycle, lying on the road with injuries.

Both were taken to the hospital, where Swain later died from his injuries. The woman remains at the hospital in stable condition and is receiving treatment. Police say the driver and passenger of the car were not injured, and the driver didn’t show any signs of impairment.

Police say the car driver turned left onto Apollo Road and collided with Swain, who was riding his motorcycle north on 7th Street. Detectives continue to investigate this crash and process evidence.

Police say a motorcycle driver is dead and his passenger injured after a collision with a car Saturday in south Phoenix. (AZFamily)

