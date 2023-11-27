How you can make sure every Arizona child has a special gift for Christmas

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every child deserves to know the joy of a special gift at Christmas. Ian Schwartz showed off some of the things you’ll find at Scottsdale Fashion Square. You can help provide Christmas gifts to families in need throughout the Valley of the Sun and other parts of the state.

Arizona Mills

Arrowhead Towne Center

Chandler Fashion Center

Christown Spectrum Mall

Desert Ridge Marketplace

Outlets North Phoenix SanTan Village

Scottsdale Fashion Square

Susperstition Springs Center

Tempe Marketplace

Prescott Gateway Mall

Flagstaff Mall

You also can adopt an Angel (or two!) online or make a general donation so Santa’s helpers can buy the gifts.

Christmas Angel is sponsored by America First Credit Union. (Arizona's Family)

