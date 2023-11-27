How you can make sure every Arizona child has a special gift for Christmas
Christmas Angel is sponsored by America First Credit Union
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:06 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every child deserves to know the joy of a special gift at Christmas. Ian Schwartz showed off some of the things you’ll find at Scottsdale Fashion Square. You can help provide Christmas gifts to families in need throughout the Valley of the Sun and other parts of the state.
Arizona Mills
Arrowhead Towne Center
Chandler Fashion Center
Christown Spectrum Mall
Desert Ridge Marketplace
Outlets North Phoenix
SanTan Village
Scottsdale Fashion Square
Susperstition Springs Center
Tempe Marketplace
Prescott Gateway Mall
Flagstaff Mall
You also can adopt an Angel (or two!) online or make a general donation so Santa’s helpers can buy the gifts.
