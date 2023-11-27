Your Life
GRAPHIC: Mom wrestles young son away after dog jumps on and bites him

A mother in Texas is asking for help to pay for her son's emotional and physical recovery following a dog attack in their front yard. (SOURCE: TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:53 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
*GRAPHIC WARNING: The video above includes images that may be disturbing to some.

AUSTIN, Texas (Gray News) – A scary moment was caught on camera in Texas when a mother had to wrestle her young son away from a dog.

Chante Wright-Haywood and her son CJ were walking out to their car, when a dog can be seen running towards the boy.

The dog quickly tackles the boy, knocking him down, while Wright-Haywood screams and attempts to get her son away from the animal.

She is eventually able to carry her son back to the Austin home and get inside safely.

“It attacked CJ,” she can be heard saying on the video.

In a Facebook post made after the incident, Wright-Haywood said the dog was also able to break the hinges of her front door.

A GoFundMe has been established to help pay for CJ’s physical and emotional recovery following the attack.

Wright-Haywood’s sister, Cierra Wright, said CJ is in need of therapy for psychological trauma he has suffered. She said CJ has become more fearful and emotional in the days after the attack, and flashbacks continue to play out in his head.

Wright said he has become so traumatized that he will often stare in the mirror at the dog bite he suffered, and repeat over-and-over, ”Dog, dog, dog, bite me, I scared.”

She said he also refuses to play with any toy resembling a four-legged animal.

Wright said doctors recommend CJ has therapy as well as reintroduction to trained or therapeutic-certified dogs.

She said all donated funds will cover therapy expenses for CJ and his siblings who may also have been traumatized by the incident. Additional funds will go toward transportation expenses and cover any loss of income Wright-Haywood might suffer as she works to provide more support for her son.

“If you can find it in your heart to bless this family with support in their time of need, it would be GREATLY appreciated, rather monetary, prayer, or sharing this link...we appreciate your generosity,” Wright said in the GoFundMe post.

