Glendale family honoring man gunned down a year ago seeks justice

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The glow of candles illuminated pictures of John Martinez-Ramirez during a vigil on Sunday evening. It was held in an alley near 43rd and Clarendon Avenues, the place where the family says the 25-year-old was found shot in a car.

“Senseless, at the very least. No logic towards what they did. No thought process,” said Joseph Ramirez, John’s father. Joseph said his son was a twin and a stepdad to a little girl. His father said John always brought a smile to people’s faces.

Nov. 27 marks one year since Joseph lost his son. It’s been a year without closure. “How can you grieve when a killer is still out there? The one that got your son. There’s no way to grieve. You just get through each day, that’s it,” said Joseph.

Phoenix Police say John was found shot in a car at the alley around 1:40 p.m. on Nov. 27, 2022. On the Silent Witness webpage, there is a grainy picture of the person of interest whose name is unknown. Detectives say he was seen running from the scene.

Joseph said his son is from Glendale and had no connection to the area he was found. “We don’t believe that this was the crime scene, but that he was left here. Phoenix police arrived, and he was still dying,” said Joseph.

Joseph told Arizona’s Family that a person who lives nearby tried to help his son, but John later died at the scene. “His whole family is still hurting from that because he (suspect) took a lot from us,” said Joseph.

John’s loved ones wore his favorite color, red, at the vigil, representing his two football teams, the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers. People wrote down messages on balloons before releasing them into the night sky.

If you have any information on the suspect, you can give an anonymous tip to Silent Witness at (480) 948-6377. There’s a $2,000 reward for a tip leading to an arrest. John said his family has also hired a private investigator to help get answers.

