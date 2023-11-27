Your Life
Family celebrates ‘Swiftmas’ with Taylor Swift-inspired lights display

A family in Illinois is celebrating 'Swiftmas' with a Taylor Swift-inspired holiday lights display. (Credit: WLS via CNN Newsource)
By WLS via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:17 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) - A home in Illinois is celebrating Christmas (Taylor’s Version).

The family decked the halls in everything Taylor Swift-related for the holiday season.

Traffic in front of the Scott household is like some kind of suburban legend.

“We weren’t expecting like all of this,” homeowner Amy Scott said.

Amy Scott is the mastermind behind the afterglow lighting up her neighborhood. She said the idea to bring the “Swiftmas” season to her house came to her after seeing Swift’s Eras Tour movie.

“I walked out of there saying two things. ‘Number one, I want bangs, and number two, we can do this for our lights display,’” she said.

Her husband Brian Scott and her daughters Rebecca and Emily said they were enchanted with the idea.

The planning took a few weeks, and they put it all together over the Thanksgiving break.

There is not a blank space is sight.

“When we got home on Wednesday, we got out of the car from driving three hours from college, and my mom’s like, ‘Let’s go start on the Christmas lights and put out the friendship bracelets and everything.’ So it’s really fun to be a part of this,” Emily Scott said.

Even the neighbors are helping to spread the “Swiftmas” spirit.

“We have all the girls in the neighborhood made friendship bracelets to pass out, and so they have been passing out friendship bracelets and sharing that love and kindness with everybody.” Amy Scott said.

She said Swift is about a lot of the same themes as Christmas, like spreading happiness and joy.

If you want to see the light display, Amy Scott said they will “leave the Christmas lights up until January.”

Swift just wrapped up her 2023 Eras Tour. She is taking a break before hitting the road next year starting in Tokyo in February.

Copyright 2023 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

