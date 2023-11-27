Your Life
Devin Booker named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) reacts in the first half of an NBA basketball game against...
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:17 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix Suns’ star player Devin Booker continues to shine and has once again been named the Western Conference Player of the Week for Nov. 20-26.

The honor comes the day after Booker helped lead the Suns to a perfect 4-0 record over the past week and the team’s 7th straight win on Sunday after hitting a 3-pointer with 1.7 seconds left in the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks.

This is Booker’s eighth career NBA Western Conference Player of the Week honor and his first for the season. He now has the most Player of the Week honors in franchise history, previously breaking Steve Nash’s record of seven.

Booker has averaged 30.3 points in the four games on a 48.1% shooting from the field. He has a 90.2% shooting from the free throw line and 42.9% from the three-point range. He’s scored over 25 points in each of the four games. Booker also scored 40 points in the In-Season Tournament game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.

In the nine games Booker has played this season, he’s averaged career bests of 29.4 points, 8.9 assists and 5.4 rebounds while shooting career highs of 49.7% from the field and 43.5% from three-point range.

Booker and the Suns will next take a trip to Toronto where they’ll take on the Raptors Wednesday night at 5:30 p.m. You can watch the game on 3TV or the Arizona Family Sports network. Learn more about watching Suns games here.

