A chance of rain and mountain snow for Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — We had a nice start to our morning with a low of 52 degrees, which is 3 degrees above our average low. It started out with some cloud cover that is starting to break up this afternoon with a high of 75 degrees. The average high this time of year is 71 degrees, and it will get even warmer tomorrow.

Changes are ahead in our weather this week, with a low that is moving into our state starting late Wednesday. This low will bring us a chance of rain and mountain snow. It will also cool things down, with highs in the mid-60s starting on Thursday through Sunday. The best chance of rain looks to be Thursday night into Friday, with some models indicating about a quarter of an inch of rain is possible. We will continue to track this storm and will get a better handle on rain and snow totals as we get closer to Thursday.

Over the weekend, rain chances begin to go down, and the sun will make a return on Saturday. Sunday looks pretty nice as well, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures still in the mid-60s.

