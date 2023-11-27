Your Life
A chance of rain and mountain snow for Arizona

AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for noon Monday 11/27/23
By Paul Horton
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:02 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — We had a nice start to our morning with a low of 52 degrees, which is 3 degrees above our average low. It started out with some cloud cover that is starting to break up this afternoon with a high of 75 degrees. The average high this time of year is 71 degrees, and it will get even warmer tomorrow.

Changes are ahead in our weather this week, with a low that is moving into our state starting late Wednesday. This low will bring us a chance of rain and mountain snow. It will also cool things down, with highs in the mid-60s starting on Thursday through Sunday. The best chance of rain looks to be Thursday night into Friday, with some models indicating about a quarter of an inch of rain is possible. We will continue to track this storm and will get a better handle on rain and snow totals as we get closer to Thursday.

Over the weekend, rain chances begin to go down, and the sun will make a return on Saturday. Sunday looks pretty nice as well, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures still in the mid-60s.

