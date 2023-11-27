Your Life
Arizona police officer arrested in deadly hit-and-run

Investigators say the officer was on duty when he struck and killed a woman early Thanksgiving...
By Ben Bradley
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:20 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PINETOP-LAKESIDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A tribal police officer in eastern Arizona has been arrested after he allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian on Thanksgiving, then left the scene. The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office confirms that Officer Josh Anderson of the White Mountain Apache Police Dept. is facing charges in the hit-and-run death of 30-year-old Iris Billy.

The deadly collision happened at about 3:30 a.m. last Thursday, Nov. 23, on Highway 73 at milepost 355 near Pinetop-Lakeside. That’s about 2.5 miles south of the Hon-Dah Casino on the Fort Apache Reservation. In a Facebook post a few hours after the crash, police said the unknown vehicle fled the scene and had not been located. In a follow-up message that was posted on Friday night, the department announced that an arrest had been made but provided no other details. Both posts were deleted from Facebook on Monday.

That’s around the time the NCSO confirmed that Officer Anderson, 49, was arrested in connection with Billy’s death and that he was on duty when the crash occurred. In addition, the sheriff’s office said that Anderson had also responded to the crash and made next of kin notifications before his eventual arrest.

Anderson is a 20-year veteran of the department and is reportedly well-known across the reservation. The FBI has also joined the investigation, and charges are pending.

