Arizona lawmakers create new bill to stop inflation for concert ticket prices

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Anyone who’s a Taylor Swift fan knows those tickets aren’t cheap. Taylor’s Era’s tour has made headlines for Ticketmaster presale issues and skyrocket-high resale ticket prices this year. Some dedicated fans shelled out upwards of $2,000 to see Swift. But paying that kind of money isn’t within the budget for some. “We looked forward to going so bad. I even discussed putting it on my credit card and going into debt over it, and we just decided that was a pretty poor choice. It’s sad,” said Glendale resident Elizabeth Frostfunes.

It’s not just the Eras tour or concerts, for that matter. According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, in October of this year, sporting event tickets were 25% more expensive than at this time last year. “It’s getting really hard to do something outside of the house,” Frostfunes said.

Lawmakers and economists say we’re seeing higher prices because dynamic pricing models allow sellers to adjust prices in real-time driven by demand.

That’s why Arizona lawmakers Representative David Cook and Analise Ortiz are working on a bill fittingly named “the Taylor Swift Act.” It aims to stop resellers, whether real people or bots, from increasing prices. “It really is making sure that they cannot purchase above the posted ticket limit, and if they do that it gives the attorney general the authority to investigate them and eventually bring a civil penalty against them,” said Rep Ortiz.

This bill is still in the pre-filing phase and will be presented during the legislative session in January. Ortiz is hopeful that this bill will have a real impact on the everyday lives of Arizona families. “This is about every Arizonan being able to have a nice night out of fun with their family without being exploited and having to pay incredibly high prices for something that should fit within every family’s budget,” Ortiz said.

