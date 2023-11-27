Arizona Cardinals lose to Los Angeles Rams 37-14

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — It was another disappointing loss for the Arizona Cardinals as they faced the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium on Sunday. The Cardinals are now 2-10 as they could not keep up with the Los Angeles Rams, who breezed through them 37-14.

This was Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray’s third game since his return from an ACL injury last year. Even under new coach Jonathan Gannon, Murray looks like the same quarterback, one who can beat opposing teams with his arm or feet. Murray has completed 63% of his passes for 463 yards and a touchdown while also running for 84 yards and two touchdowns.

The Rams started strong with their first drive, getting a touchdown shortly after kickoff. The Cardinals responded with a solid drive, starting near their 30-yard line and driving to score a touchdown. Then, making the 2-point conversion by rookie Clayton Tune after a flag by the Rams’ defense during a field goal. However, the Rams came up on top in the first half of the game, scoring two more touchdowns and solidifying their lead over the Red Birds, 21-8.

The Cardinals struggled to get points throughout the second half. The Rams got a field goal, bringing the score to 24-8, while the Cardinals seemed stuck. The Cardinals gained some yardage, but a failed field goal from kicker Matt Prater left the Red Birds scoreless in the third quarter. The Rams scored two more touchdowns, and the Red Birds finally got more points on the board, scoring a touchdown with five minutes left in the fourth quarter, bringing the score to 37-14. Ultimately, it was the Los Angeles Rams who took the game 37-14.

The Red Birds will be back in action to face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Dec. 3 at 11 a.m.

