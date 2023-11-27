Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

1 dead after rollover crash at roundabout in San Tan Valley

A person died Monday morning after a rollover crash at a San Tan Valley roundabout.
A person died Monday morning after a rollover crash at a San Tan Valley roundabout.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:26 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A person is dead following a rollover crash at a roundabout in San Tan Valley early Monday morning. The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office says only one car crashed near Indigo Sky Boulevard and Magma Road.

The sheriff’s office says the area will be closed off while they investigate and that drivers who usually take Magma Road to get on Hunt Highway should find an alternate route.

The name of the person who died and what led up to the accident have not yet been made available.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say
She says the university was not upfront about all students having to take a Christian worldview...
GCU graduate shares experience in nursing program amid allegations against university
It happened at 51st Avenue and Northern.
‘Random act’: 2 men shot to death at Glendale bus stop; suspect arrested
This year’s festival has a bunch of new features for VIP platinum experience fans.
Here’s a list of performers for the 2024 Country Thunder music festival in Florence
AP FILE -- Jaqueline Benitez pushes her cart down an aisle as she shops for groceries at a...
What Arizona stores will be open and closed on Thanksgiving?

Latest News

Authorities say a house party was being held in a vacant home when an “altercation” broke out...
Teen girl dead, another injured after shooting at house party in Casa Grande
A teen girl died after being shot in the head at a Casa Grande house party.
Teen girl dead after weekend shooting, as Casa Grande Union gets back in session
A man died early Sunday morning after being shot in a south Phoenix neighborhood. Police...
Man dead, multiple suspects detained after shooting in south Phoenix
File image
Detectives investigating after man found dead at north Phoenix park