1 dead after rollover crash at roundabout in San Tan Valley

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A person is dead following a rollover crash at a roundabout in San Tan Valley early Monday morning. The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office says only one car crashed near Indigo Sky Boulevard and Magma Road.

The sheriff’s office says the area will be closed off while they investigate and that drivers who usually take Magma Road to get on Hunt Highway should find an alternate route.

The name of the person who died and what led up to the accident have not yet been made available.

