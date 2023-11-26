Woman hospitalized after being hit by train in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is in the hospital after being hit by a train in west Phoenix on Saturday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., Phoenix Police officers arrived near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road, where they say a woman was hit by a hard rail train. The woman was taken to the hospital, where she is being treated for minor injuries. Phoenix Police officers are investigating what led up to the collision.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.