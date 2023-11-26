Your Life
Woman hospitalized after being hit by train in Phoenix

Phoenix Police officers arrived near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road,(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 6:45 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is in the hospital after being hit by a train in west Phoenix on Saturday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., Phoenix Police officers arrived near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road, where they say a woman was hit by a hard rail train. The woman was taken to the hospital, where she is being treated for minor injuries. Phoenix Police officers are investigating what led up to the collision.

